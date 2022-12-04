Titans vs. Eagles: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field, and the game will air on FOX. Philadelphia will look to win its third-straight game while the Titans are hoping to bounce back from last week’s loss to the Bengals.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Titans-Eagles in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-115)

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Eagles -205, Titans +175

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -4.5

Philadelphia has been a meager 6-5 against the spread this season, but it’s been a different story when they play their opponents at home. The Eagles are 5-1 against the spread at Lincoln Financial Field, and in each home victory this season they’ve outscored their opponent by a touchdown or more. Despite the Titans keeping it close with their opponents this season I expect the Eagles to put together an all-around showing on offense to notch the win.

Over/under: Over 44

The Eagles have the third-best scoring offense that averages 27.5 points per game, but the Titans have now posted back-to-back scoring performances with 20+ points. Despite piling on 44 points versus the Packers last week, Philadelphia also gave up 33 points in a high-scoring win. If the Titans can run the ball efficiently, they can keep it interesting and allow the point total to finish over.

Player prop: A.J. Brown over 74.5 receiving yards

Brown has been relatively quiet in the receiving column over the past few weeks, but his get-right game could come this week against an exploitable Titans secondary. Tennesee ranks second to last in pass defense and allows 266.7 passing yards per game. The Eagles would be wise to exploit the clear Achilles heel of the Titans’ defense, setting up Brown to finish over his allotted receiving yards.