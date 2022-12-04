Jets vs. Vikings: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings go head-to-head in Week 13 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium with coverage airing on CBS. The Vikings will look to notch back-to-back wins while the Jets prepare for the second straight game with Mike White under center.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jets-Vikings in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Vikings odds

Spread: Vikings -3 (-105)

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -155, Jets +135

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jets +3

New York is 7-4 against the spread this season and a solid 4-1 when on the road. Conversely, the Vikings are 5-5-1 against the spread this season and just .500 when playing at home. Despite the quarterback advantage at play for Minnesota, the Jets’ offense looked like it got the spark it needed with Mike White under center. The Vikings also rank 21st in scoring defense, and I like the Jets to keep this one a tightly contested battle.

Over/under: Over 44.5

Both of these teams finished with their recent matchups hitting the over last week, and the point total has finished over in four of the Vikings’ six home games this season. Minnesota has a top-15 scoring offense this season and New York will need to match them point for point if they hope to keep things interesting. Look for this one to be a high-scoring affair between two offenses that have the chance to explode with a big play at any moment.

Player prop: Justin Jefferson over 84.5 receiving yards

Pro Football Focus has Sauce Gardner as the number one rated cornerback in coverage through Week 12, but he hasn’t faced the likes of Justin Jefferson. The Vikings' star wideout is coming off an explosive 139 receiving yard performance last week and has surpassed 80+ receiving yards in all but three games this season. Look for Jefferson to have a big day and give Gardner his “welcome to the NFL” moment.