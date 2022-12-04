Commanders vs. Giants: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

Week 13 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, December 4. The Washington Commanders will take a short trip to face the New York Giants in an NFC East divisional battle. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Commanders-Giants in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Giants odds

Spread: Commanders -2.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Commanders -135, Giants +115

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Commanders -2.5

The Commanders and Giants will face off twice in the next three weeks. These teams have been like two passing ships in the night, with the Commanders starting off slowly and then coming on strong and the inverse for New York. Taylor Heinicke has kicked the Washington offense into gear while the Giants struggle to move the ball. The Commanders should cover.

Over/under: Over 40

Four of the Commanders’ last five games would have hit the under for this game, while the point total for the Giants’ last seven games has been at least 40. I think Washington takes the win in this game, and to do so, they will (obviously) have to outscore New York. Despite the way they’re finishing, they are scoring points, so I think the over hits.

Player prop: Brian Robinson OVER 62.5 yards rushing

Antonio Gibson looks like he will play, but he isn’t 100% and the Commanders like getting Robinson the ball on the ground. The Giants are also giving up the second-most yards per attempt to running backs this season.