Best NFL player prop bets for Saints vs. Bucs for Week 13 Monday Night Football

Week 13 of the NFL season comes to an end tonight in Tampa when the New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. EST and the game can be seen on ESPN.

While the Bucs, who have the slightest of leads in the NFC South, are a 3-point favorite, that’s not the only thing people can place bets on tonight. There’s the point total (41), the moneyline and of course, countless player props.

Since there’s so many props that have a chance to hit tonight, here’s a list of our favorites to consider before kickoff.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Bucs: Best NFL player prop bets

Alvin Kamara, Under 48.5 rushing yards (-115)

Considering his reputation, this could seem like free money to bet the over. But he’s actually struggled a lot recently, with only one rushing TD and 524 yards on the season. In his last four games, he’s racked up totals of 30, 26, 42 and 13 yards on the ground, respectively.

Ryan Succop, Under 2.5 PATs made (-175)

Not calling out Succop here at all. But for him to make three or more PATs, that means we trust a Bucs offense, that averages just over 18 points per game, to find the end zone three times. They’ve only done it four times this season, so I simply do not trust that.

Chris Godwin and Chris Olave, Over 138.5 receiving yards (-110)

This one is probably a longer shot than the others, but the two have combined to eclipse that number in four of the last five weeks. So it’s a good chance it happens again tonight, even going against such stingy defenses.