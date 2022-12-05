Breaking down NFL betting splits for Saints vs. Bucs on Week 13 Monday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints head down to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 13. The Bucs are 5-6 and in first place in a very weak NFC South division. New Orleans can pull within 0.5 game of the Bucs with a win on MNF. We’re going to take a look at the betting splits for the game.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Bucs, Week 13 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Bucs are 3-point favorites with 72% of the handle and 71% of bets are being placed on Tampa Bay to cover.

Is the public right? The Bucs are home favorites by a field goal in this game and most of the handle/bets are on Tampa Bay. It’s Tom Brady at home in a must-win spot to keep a lead in the division. Failing to win the NFC South would mean falling out of the playoff picture. The Bucs could be missing a few key players on defense. Still, the Saints offense has failed to score more than 13 points in three of four games.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 41 with 54% of the handle and 54% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? This is more of a testament to defenses being banged up. The Bucs and Saints could be missing key players in the secondary in Antoine Winfield Jr. and Marshon Lattimore. If both sides are missing defensive players, that should open things up for both offenses.

Betting the moneyline: The Bucs are home favorites with moneyline odds at -175. Moneyline odds for the Saints are at +150. There’s 80% of the handle and 81% of bets are being placed on the Bucs to win.

Is the public right? The public is right since it’s Brady in Primetime in a key game. It’s tough to back the Saints given the circumstances. The best way to approach this game could be betting in-game.