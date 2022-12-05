Saints vs. Bucs: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

Week 13 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, December 5. This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will feature the New Orleans Saints taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South battle. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Saints-Buccaneers in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Bucs odds

Spread: Buccaneers -4

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Saints +165, Buccaneers -195

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Buccaneers -4

I know that the Bucs are having a down year, but it is still surprising to see that the spread for this game isn’t larger. The Saints are 4-8 and are in third place in the NFC South, while the Buccaneers are atop the division at 5-6. Even though their records are similar, Tampa Bay should cover at home from their offense, taking advantage of this matchup.

Over/under: Under 40.5

It always hurts taking the under, but I think we are in for a snoozefest on Monday night. In each team’s last five games, more than 40 points have only been scored twice. Out of a combined ten games, only two have seen more than 40 points scored in the game. In fact, when these teams met in Week 2, Tampa Bay came away with the 20-10 victory. The under should hit.

Player prop: Chris Olave over 59.5 receiving yards (-120)

This is a game the Buccaneers should win handily. However, Olave should still have a big day. The Saints will be chasing points all day and will have to throw the ball. Look for Andy Dalton to target Olave a bunch. It wouldn't surprise me if he had 100+ receiving yards tonight.