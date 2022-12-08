Week 14 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is headed into Week 14 and if your Survivor pool is still alive, well, bully to you. It’s been a wild season of upsets and many people were cleared out of their pool in the first four or five weeks. But there are likely handful of people left in a lot of pools, so decision day is arriving for Week 14.

You’re welcome to just take the team favored by the most points this weekend, but there is strategy to consider if you want to survive to the end. DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps. Last week, we rolled with our Cowboys safe pick, narrowly avoided an upset with our Ravens value pick, and missed in calling the Browns pick a trap pick. Cleveland didn’t look great, but Houston is sufficiently awful that the Browns got their victory.

On to our picks!

Safest picks

Cowboys over Texans

Crazy things happen, but I don’t see the 17-point favorite Cowboys getting upset by the Texans.

Best value picks

Cowboys over Texans

Raiders over Rams

The Cowboys have little value the rest of the way. The worst team they play is the Jaguars, and they’re a tricky one. If you’ve already used Dallas, the Raiders offer some value against a Rams team that is packing it in.

Trap pick

Eagles over Giants

Bills over Jets

Stay away from the divisional games. It’s pretty simple in these final weeks of your Survivor pools.