Full list of Week 14 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL season is flying along and Week 14 is upon us. Including this week, there’s only five weeks remaining in the 2022-23 regular season. The playoffs will be upon us before we know it.

This week brings a few huge matchups with playoff picture implications. The biggest are Bills-Jets and Eagles-Giants, but even Browns-Bengals is notable given Cleveland is hoping to see a resurgence with their quarterback change. Additionally, this week provides the Vikings and Eagles a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win, while the Chiefs can clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Chargers loss.

And now, it’s time once again for straight-up picks for Week 14 of the regular season. I pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, I went 2-0 on high confidence picks, 4-0 on medium, 6-0-1 on low, and 0-2 on no confidence picks.

High confidence

Bills over Jets

Cowboys over Texans

Medium confidence

Raiders over Rams

Eagles over Giants

Bengals over Browns

Titans over Jaguars

Chiefs over Broncos

Seahawks over Panthers

Low confidence

Lions over Vikings

Ravens over Steelers***

49ers over Bucs

No confidence

Chargers over Dolphins***

Cardinals over Patriots***