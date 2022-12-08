Best NFL player prop bets for Raiders vs. Rams for Week 14 Thursday Night Football

We have made it to Week 14 of the NFL season. The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road for a short trip to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video,

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Rams: Best NFL player prop bets

Mack Hollins, Over 45.5 receiving yards (-115)

Hollins has a good matchup in this game. The Rams are giving up the 11th most passing yards per game. Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles defense are going to have to focus on Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, leaving an opening for Hollins. He has at least 46 receiving yards in two of his last three games.

Josh Jacobs, Over 88.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Rams are giving up the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game, so you would think this is a bad matchup. Jacobs is proving to be matchup-proof over the last three weeks. He leads the league in rushing yards and has at least 109 rushing yards in three straight games. Jacobs should see a high workload yet again if the team can get out to an early lead.

Cam Akers, Under 44.5 rushing yards (-115)

Akers is likely in line for a lowered workload this week. The Los Angeles offense lacks reliable pass-catchers and could have newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the charge with two days on the team. Akers has fewer than 45 rushing yards in five of his last seven games, so the under should hit here.