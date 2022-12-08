Raiders vs. Rams: Game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The incoming Week 14 slate will begin with a matchup between Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) and Los Angeles Rams (3-9) for a West Coast battle at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Raiders have rattled off three-straight wins, while the Rams have lost in every appearance since Week 6.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders-Rams in Week 14 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Rams odds

Spread: Raiders -6

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Raiders -240, Rams +200

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Rams +6

The Rams are currently living in a post-Super Bowl nightmare. Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Allen Robinson II and now Aaron Donald, along with a number of others, are all currently sidelined with injuries. While the Raiders may very well win this TNF game outright, the one-TD spread here might be a tad difficult for the Raiders to cover, judging how close their previous results have been.

Over/under: Under 44.5

Not only has the Under hit more than the Over this season on Thursday Night Football, but the Rams may not be starting their new quarterback addition Baker Mayfield as he still needs to learn the scheme. The Raiders have scored points mostly because of Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams recently, and that might be hard to do since Jacobs is questionable, and Adams will likely draw a Jalen Ramsey matchup. The Under 44.5 looks too good to pass up on a short week for two struggling teams.

Player prop: Mack Hollins over 45.5 receiving yards

Hollins has a great matchup this week against the Rams' defense. Los Angeles has seen their defense take a step back, giving opportunities to opponents. Their lone bright spot Jalen Ramsey should stick on Davante Adams most of the game, leaving Hollins open for more targets and work. He has at least 46 receiving yards in two of his last three games and has at least four receptions each game in that span.