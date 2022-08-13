NFL picks, best bets, player props to consider for Saturday in Week 1 of NFL preseason

Week 1 of the NFL preseason continues today as we have eight games on the schedule across the league. Here we break down some of our favorite bets based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

NFL picks: Saturday, Week 1 of preseason

Panthers vs. Commanders under 37 (-110)

Both the Panthers and Commanders will play some of their starters this afternoon. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has indicated that both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will get a series each while Washington head coach Ron Rivera has said that Carson Wentz will get about 15-20 plays before being taken out.

These are two teams with major question marks offensively and they’ll be more concerned about what they’re getting on film than the final score. We’ll go with the under in this exhibition.

Dolphins moneyline vs. Buccaneers (-105)

The Bucs and Dolphins spent the week scrimmaging against each other in practice and will officially play their preseason opener at Raymond James Stadium tonight. Both Todd Bowles and Mike McDaniel have indicated that you won’t see much of their starters this evening and that’s especially makes sense given that they just practiced against each other.

Given the number of injuries that they’ve already suffered and Tom Brady’s sudden leave of absence from camp, one would imagine Bowles taking extra precaution tonight in not risking any of his valuable players. That’s why we’ll take the Dolphins on the moneyline for the outright victory.

Cowboys +3.5 vs. Broncos (-105)

The Cowboys and Broncos had a joint practice session this week, so it is highly unlikely that we’ll see any starters on both sides tonight in Denver. As of now, we trust the Cowboys’ backups to make a little bit more noise than the Broncos’ backups, so we’ll take the Cowboys to cover the spread.

Chargers vs. Rams over 30 (-110)

Neither of these cross-stadium rivals will be playing their starters tonight but will still have plenty of young talent looking to prove themselves on offense.

Players like wide receiver Tutu Atwell will look to make a name for themselves for the Rams while the Chargers will have playmakers like rookie running back Isaiah Spiller taking handoffs. Preseason unders are usually the way to go but 30 is too low of a point total even without the starters. Take the over.

