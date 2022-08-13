Rams vs. Chargers: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL preseason

Saturday’s Week 1 NFL preseason schedule will wrap up at SoFi Stadium with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams taking on their cross-stadium rivals in the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff will be at 10 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Rams vs. Chargers in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Chargers odds

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Point total: 30

Moneyline: Chargers -175, Rams +150

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers -3.5

It’s hard to make heads or tails of this one as neither team will play their starters in this matchup. There will be plenty of young talent on display on this one, including Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell and Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller.

Rams head coach Sean McVay notoriously plays things conservatively in the preseason and that may especially be true this year coming off the Super Bowl. Take the Chargers to cover as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/under: Over 30

While we won’t get the likes of Cooper Kupp or Justin Herbert tonight, we’ll still see plenty of exciting offensive talent fighting for spots on the depth chart. 30 is a low enough total to hammer the over here.

