Bears vs. Seahawks: Picks, best bets for Week 2 preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason will get underway on Thursday as the Chicago Bears take on the Seattle Seahawks. The game will kick off from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington at 8 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN.

The Bears head into this game coming off a win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first week of the preseason. After giving up 14 points, they battled back as their depth chart secured the 19-14 victory. Seattle also found itself down 14 points but couldn’t keep the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the end zone one more time to end the game in a tie since there is no overtime in the preseason.

The biggest question for Chicago is whether or not we can see some consistent performances from their wide receivers. Tajae Sharpe looked intent on reviving his career a week ago with two impressive catches for 44 yards. He is buried in a saturated Bears depth chart, but another solid outing could see him rise up the ranks.

Seattle’s best quarterback a week ago was Drew Lock, who finished 11-15 for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Lock has reportedly been a leader in training camp and is confidently attacking the starting quarterback position. Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game. This will be Geno Smith’s best shot to impress his coaches and earn the starter spot.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bears vs. Seahawks in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Seahawks odds

Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Bears +155, Seahawks -180

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bears +3.5

What can I say, I have more confidence in the quarterbacks for Chicago than I do for Smith. While Justin Fields got off to a slow start, Trevor Siemian came off the bench and finished 7-13 with 89 yards and two touchdowns. This game will likely have the starters seeing the most action of the preseason, but when this one does get turned over to the depth chart, Chicago has the clear advantage which will help them cover.

Over/under: Under 39

See: Smith as starting quarterback. He did have a rushing touchdown a week ago, but it came later in the game after the starters were out. While I have more confidence in whoever is under center for the Bears, it doesn’t mean I expect many points. The Steelers put up 32 on the Seattle defense, but I think the offense for the Bears and Seahawks keeps this one lower scoring.

