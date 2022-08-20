NFL picks, best bets to consider for Saturday in Week 2 of NFL preseason

We’ve reached the Saturday slate of the Week 2 schedule for the NFL preseason and we have eight games on the docket tonight. A handful of these matchups were preceded by joint practices between the two combatants, so there will be a slight sense of familiarity heading into each contest.

NFL picks for Saturday in Week 2 of preseason

Lions moneyline vs. Colts (-125)

As was the theme all of last season, the Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss in its preseason opener against the Falcons last week. The team had a few intense joint practices with the Colts this week and reportedly held their own in the practice reps. Even with most of their starters sitting, we’ll predict the Lions coming out on top and take them on the moneyline.

Commanders-Chiefs under 44 (-110)

Both teams are coming off low-scoring losses in their respective preseason openers, with the Chiefs falling to the Bears 19-14 and the Commanders falling to the Panthers 23-21. With both sets of starters receiving limited minutes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid being careful in preserving his offense, we’ll go with the under in this one.

Buccaneers +2.5 vs. Titans (+220)

This is the second straight season that the Bucs and Titans will have a preseason exhibition after engaging in joint practices in the week prior. Familiarity breeds contempt as we saw fisticuffs fly between Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Thursday. Tampa Bay lost a two-point game against the Dolphins last week and its backups will be fired up to keep things close against Tennessee tonight.

Chargers moneyline vs. Cowboys (-165)

Like so many other pairings across the league, the Chargers will host the Cowboys tonight after hosting a few joint practices this week. That means we most likely won’t see much of the starters in tonight’s exhibition. Chase Daniel and the L.A. backups were competitive in their loss to the Rams last week and we’ll predict that they get the ‘W’ in tonight’s contest.

