Packers vs. Chiefs: Picks, best bets for Week 3 preseason

Week 3 of the preseason kicks off this week. The Green Bay Packers will be traveling to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are 1-1 and are coming off wins in their last preseason game. The Packers defeated the Saints, while the Chiefs took down the Commanders.

A big thing to watch for in this one for both teams is the wide receiver situation. The Packers have a number of young receivers and Rodgers has spoken highly of them. Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson both look like they have a good future in the NFL and we could see them on the field together for the first time this preseason on Thursday. For the Chiefs, it’s a battle for the last few wide receiver spots and Josh Gordon could be one of the guys cut at the end of training camp. Watch for him and Corey Coleman in this last game as only one of the two guys will probably make the roster.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Packers vs. Chiefs in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Packers -1 (-110)

Point total: O 36 (-110), U 36 (-110)

Moneyline: Packers (-120), Chiefs (+100)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Packers -1 (-110)

We will see a good amount of Jordan Love in this one and he’s better than the backup quarterbacks the Chiefs have. The Chiefs have looked very good while Patrick Mahomes is on the field, but the offense is stale after his few drives are done. Look for a low scoring Packers win. The Packers have outscored the Chiefs 41-38 in the preseason.

Over/under: Under 36 (-110)

The final preseason games is usually one where the majority of starters will sit. Mahomes and Rodgers will probably be out and we will see backup quarterbacks for the whole game. I expect a lot of slow drives and teams trying to make sure they don’t suffer any big injuries in the final game before the regular season starts.

