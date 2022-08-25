49ers vs. Texans: Picks, best bets for Week 3 preseason

Week 3 of the preseason kicks off this week. The San Francisco 49ers will be traveling to Texas to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams head into this one with a 2-0 record. In their last game, the 49ers beat the Vikings 17-7. The Texans won a tight one against the Rams 24-20.

Something to watch for with the 49ers is the quarterback battle. Kyle Shanahan already made it clear that Trey once was the starting quarterback moving forward. But, the battle for the second string spot is between Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy. There’s a chance both guys make the roster at final cuts. Two guys to watch for on the Texans are Kyle Allen and Nico Collins. Allen seems like the favorite to win the backup quarterback job and Collins has impressed fans all camp heading into his second season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for 49ers vs. Texans in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Texans odds

Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-110)

Point total: O 41.5 (-105), U 41.5 (-115)

Moneyline: 49ers (-175), Texans (+150)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -3.5 (-110)

The 49ers have played as the better team in preseason. Both wins were handily for the 49ers, while the Texans were in two tight games. Kyle Shanahan is 7-2 in his last three preseasons, so he’s had preseason success.

Over/under: Under 41.5 (-115)

Betting unders in the preseason is tough, however with a majority of the starters sitting in the final preseason game, I think both offenses have some struggles. These two teams haven't scored a ton of points this preseason; the 49ers have scored 45 and the Texans 41. I expect both teams to have their lowest scoring games of the preseason in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.