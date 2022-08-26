Bills vs. Panthers: Picks, best bets for Week 3 preseason

Week 3 of the preseason kicks off this week. The Buffalo Bills will be traveling to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Buffalo heads into this game with a 2-0 preseason record, while the Panthers are 1-1.

The Bills have already announced that Josh Allen will not be playing Week 3, so a majority of their starters will likely be resting in this one. After resting most of his starters in Week 2, head coach Matt Rhule announced the Panthers would likely be playing most of his healthy starters in Week 3.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bills vs. Panthers in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Panthers odds

Spread: Panthers -6 (-110)

Point total: O 39.5 (-110), U 39.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Panthers (-260), Bills (+210)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Panthers -6 (-110)

Like I said above, Rhule announced his healthy starters would be playing in the preseason finale. I would expect to see them play multiple drives. It seems the Bills are going with the opposite game plan as Josh Allen will miss the preseason game, and I expect other starters to rest as well. Look for the Panthers to go up early and win this one handily.

Over/under: Over 39.5 (-110)

Both offenses have the ability to score 20+ points in this game. With a good portion of the Panthers starters playing, they should score points in the first three or four drives. Tyrod Taylor will have some success as he has already this preseason. I’m expecting both offenses to have a successful day.

