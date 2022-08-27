Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Picks, best bets for Week 3 preseason

The conclusion of the 2022-23 NFL Preseason is upon us. The Seattle Seahawks will travel to play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 0-2 in their first appearances, while the Cowboys have split with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Seahawks are still evaluating each position, and have yet to truly say who their starting quarterback will be for the entire season. Drew Lock and Geno Smith had quite an even stat line in their Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lock didn’t appear in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears, so it’s difficult to think we’ll get any more clarity on this situation in the final meeting of the preseason.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Seahawks vs. Cowboys in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys odds

Spread: Seahawks -7 (-110)

Point total: O 37.5 (-110), U 37.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-295), Cowboys (+245)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Seahawks -7 (-110)

The Cowboys have kept Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott sidelined throughout the preseason, and it appears that will remain the plan going forward. Head coach Mike McCarthy is less concerned about his stars from last year, at the moment, and more focused on star hunting with the reserves on the Cowboys’ depth chart. The Seahawks, however, can’t afford that luxury. They desperately need to chalk one up in the win column before this long season that’s coming their way.

Over/under: O 37.5 (-110)

The Seahawks’ last two games have surpassed 37 total points. Let’s continue to ride the wave in the preseason finale, where it’s essentially do-or-die time for many players on each depth chart.

