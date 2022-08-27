Patriots vs. Raiders: Picks, best bets for Week 3 preseason

The NFL preseason comes to a close in Week 3 as the New England Patriots travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, August 26. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium, as Bill Belichick will see his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels continue his first season as the coach of the Raiders.

With many presumed regular season starters likely to sit out the preseason finale, Friday’s matchup is all about observing potential impact players that can make a last-ditch effort for a roster spot. Additionally, play-calling and adjusting to a new offensive system will be a key theme for both teams in this one. New England has a couple of new play-callers running the show on offense, while the Raiders look to continue acclimating to McDaniel’s newly established system in Las Vegas.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Patriots vs. Raiders in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Raiders odds

Spread: Raiders -1 (-110)

Point total: 37

Moneyline: Patriots +100, Raiders -120

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders -1 (-110)

Las Vegas has proven to be able to find the endzone in each of their wins so far this preseason. They have scored 25 or more points in two of three games in the preseason and it looks like Josh McDaniels’ offensive system is being acclimated to out in Sin City, while New England continues to adjust to their new play-callers. Make it an undefeated preseason for the Raiders after Friday’s contest.

Over/under: Over 37 (-115)

The Patriots have scored at least 20 points through their two preseason outings, while the lowest point total Las Vegas has generated was 15 points in last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins. Even if it’s the backups out on the field, both teams have managed to move the chains and find the endzone in the preseason. Las Vegas is the favorite in this matchup and has hit the over in two out of their three preseason games so far.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.