NFL picks, best bets to consider for Saturday in Week 3 of NFL preseason

We’ve reached the Saturday slate of the Week 3 schedule for the NFL preseason and we have eight games on the docket tonight as the preseason comes to a close. Some teams will get their respective starters some needed reps before the regular season begins while others will use their finales as one final evaluation point for fringe roster players.

Here we break down some of our favorite bets for Saturday’s NFL game slate.

NFL picks for Saturday in Week 3 of preseason

Rams +2.5 vs. Bengals (-105)

We saw fisticuffs and helmets fly between these two combatants during their joint practice on Thursday and the competitive juices will be flowing even if neither team’s starters will suit up tonight. The defending Super Bowl champions have been solid throughout the preseason with Bryce Perkins and John Wolford operating the controls at quarterback. Expect the Rams to cover, if not outright win their preseason finale tonight.

Ravens -4.5 vs. Commanders (-110)

Baltimore has won a record 22 straight preseason games and while that may seem like a dubious accomplishment on its face, it speaks to the level of organization and preparation the Ravens’ staff puts into every game. On principle, we’ll take the Ravens to cover the 4.5-point spread and and carry the preseason streak into next season.

Buccaneers vs. Colts Over 41 (-110)

Both teams will play their starters in the first quarter of this exhibition with Tom Brady leading the Bucs and Matt Ryan leading the Colts. Both teams are 0-2 in the preseason so far and would love to get some positive, on-field momentum going before the games start to matter. That means a competitive matchup where the over will hit.

Vikings moneyline (+125) vs. Broncos

Neither Minnesota nor Denver will put its respective starters on the field for tonight’s preseason finale. The Vikings have fallen short in both of their exhibitions over the past two weeks but one would imagine the Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion-led squad getting one on the board before the regular season. Take the Vikes on the moneyline.

