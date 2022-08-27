LA Rams vs. Bengals: Picks, best bets for Week 3 preseason

Fans are treated to an early Super Bowl LVI rematch as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the NFL preseason. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium and the game will air on NFL Network.

While the stakes are not nearly as high as the last time these two teams met, the preseason finale will have ramifications for the final 53-man roster. Both teams will look to solidify their depth across positional groups, with the expectation that starters will sit this game out. Additionally, the Bengals have yet to get a win this preseason, adding in a relative boost of motivation to get the victory.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Rams vs. Bengals in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Bengals odds

Spread: Bengals -2.5 (-110)

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Rams +115, Bengals -135

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals -2.5 (-110)

Despite the stakes being relatively low, Cincinnati has yet to win a game this preseason and should be just a tad more motivated to not get shut out of the win column. Though they fell by 13 points in their preseason opener, the Bengals only lost by a field goal to the New York Giants last week. Even without the starters on the field, Cincinnati should finally add one to the win column by fending off the Rams in this one.

Over/under: Under 37.5 (-110)

With the exception of a 29-point outing by the Rams in Week 1 of the preseason, both teams have hovered near the 20-point mark through the first two weeks of the preseason. The total has hit the under in eight of the last 10 preseason games for the Rams, and the same can be said for five of the last seven preseason games for the Bengals.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.