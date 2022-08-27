Buccaneers vs. Colts: Picks, best bets for Week 3 preseason

The final week of the NFL preseason commences as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium and will be able to view locally or streamed on NFL+.

Despite the regular season starters likely to sit on the sidelines, the final preseason game carries weight as teams look to finalize their 53-man rosters. Tampa Bay will hope for some consistency under center as they continue to assess who may be the future “successor” to Tom Brady. Indianapolis on the other hand will look to snag their first win of this preseason.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Buccaneers vs. Colts in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Colts odds

Spread: Colts -5.5 (-110)

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers +205, Colts -245

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Colts -5.5 (-110)

The Buccaneers managed just a field goal in last week’s loss to the Tenessee Titans, while the Colts’ backups have been solid through two weeks of the preseason. Indianapolis does not have a win this preseason so far, but they’ve only lost their two games by an average of a field goal or less. With more consistent play under center from their backups, I like the favorites with the Colts in this one.

Over/under: Under 40.5 (-110)

After mustering just a field goal last week, the Buccaneers’ offense should respond more confidently against the Colts in their preseason finale. Still, Indianapolis’ backup quarterbacks have been much more consistent compared to Tampa Bay, and the point total indicates that both teams will need to find the endzone efficiently. It’s tough for me to see that happening, so I like the point total to hit the under in this one.

