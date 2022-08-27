Chargers vs. Saints: Picks, best bets for Week 3 preseason

The Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints meet on Friday, August 26 as both teams help close out the final week of the NFL preseason. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET at the Superdome with both teams looking to notch their first win of the preseason.

Both teams will not only use the final preseason game to help finalize their 53-man rosters, but they will also look to generate some positive momentum right before the start of the regular season. Los Angeles and New Orleans have both struggled through the preseason, but a win and some positive energy can carry over to Week 1 of the regular season, where it matters most.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Chargers vs. Saints in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Saints odds

Spread: Saints -3 (-110)

Point total: 36.5

Moneyline: Chargers +135, Saints -155

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers +3 (-110)

After their loss to the Green Bay Packers last week, the Saints have failed to cover the spread in five straight preseason games. Both of these teams have struggled through the preseason, but I like the Chargers’ threats on the outside with the likes of Michael Bandy keeping the opposing secondary honest. I’m taking Los Angeles and rolling with the underdogs in this one.

Over/under: Under 36.5 (-110)

The point total has hit the under for the Chargers in six of their past nine preseason games, and the same story goes for New Orleans in six of their seven most recent preseason contests. As previously mentioned, both teams have relatively struggled through the past few weeks, setting up another low-scoring contest in the preseason finale.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.