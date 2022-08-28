Lions vs. Steelers: Picks, best bets for Week 3 preseason

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in the final game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 2-0 so far in the preseason, while the Lions are 1-1.

Both coaches have said they plan on playing their starters for about the first half of the game. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that quarterback Jared Goff won’t play, but everyone else will. Mitch Trubisky will start the game for the Steelers and will likely be QB. 1 when the season starts. He will have one last chance to build rapport with his wide receivers before the regular season starts.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Lions vs. Steelers in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Steelers odds

Spread: 4

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Steelers -190 Lions +160

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Lions +5.5 (-110)

Even though Goff isn’t playing, the Lions offense can still keep moving with their strong run game. With Deandre Swift and Jamaal Williams in the backfield, they should be able to control things for the first half of the game. Trubisky and co have been solid on offense and will put up points against an awful Lions defense that has struggled against the run and the pass.

Over/under: Over 39 (-110)

It’s crazy to pick overs for the preseason, especially in the last game, but the Lions have scored 23 and 27 points , respectively, in two preseason games. Those two scores have come without Goff on the field for the vast majority of the time. With Trubisky on the field the Steelers first-team offense should put up at least two touchdowns. Take the over.

