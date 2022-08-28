Giants vs. Jets: Picks, best bets for Week 3 preseason

It’s the battle for New York to close out the preseason as the New York Giants and New York Jets meet on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife stadium with the game airing on NFL Network.

In addition to bragging rights around the Big Apple, Sunday’s contest will provide a chance to inspire some confidence in both teams’ respective defenses. Both units have been leaky through two preseason games, but a solid showing in the finale can generate some positive momentum into the regular season opener.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Giants vs. Jets in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Jets odds

Spread: Jets -3 (-110)

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Giants +130, Jets -150

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jets -3 (-110)

Neither New York defense has been particularly strong through the preseason, but I like the weapons the Jets have at their disposal in the backfield. The Giants were at the expense of two rushing touchdowns last week, which bodes well for the Jets’ success on the ground come Sunday. I’m going with the favorites in this one and taking the Jets to cover.

Over/under: Over 38.5 (-110)

Since both defenses have been leaky throughout the preseason, the total has cleared the 38-point mark in each of the last three preseason games for both clubs. The Giants should have success through the air while the Jets will get their way on the ground, setting up a high-scoring affair that should finish over the 38.5-point total.

