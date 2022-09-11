Best NFL player prop bets for Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here people and we have a full slate of games to kick off the new campaign. Your Sunday Night Football matchup will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hitting the road to meet the Dallas Cowboys. The first Monday Night Football game will have Russell Wilson heading back to his old stomping grounds as the Denver Broncos face the Seattle Seahawks.

As will be the case every week, we will give you some of our favorite player props you can wager on courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s our picks for Week 1.

NFL player prop bets for Week 1

Elijah Mitchell, over 61.5 yards (-115)

There’s an 80% chance of rain on the forecast for the 49ers’ opener at the Bears and that may compel both teams to lean on the run. That plays into the hands of Elijah Mitchell, who introduced himself to the world with a 104-yard performance one year ago. We’ll lean with the over for him at Soldier Field.

Mike Gesicki, under 2.5 receptions (+135)

The Dolphins spent the offseason dramatically upgrading their skill position talent, highlighted by the trade for Tyreek Hill. With more weapons for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to work with, tight end Mike Gesicki can be used in more of a blocking role. That why we’ll go with the under on his reception count against the Patriots in Week 1.

Patrick Mahomes, over 39.5 pass attempts (+100)

Mahomes and the Chiefs will start the season on the road against the Chiefs on Sunday and we’ll most likely see him get a high volume of pass attempts off in this game. The former MVP will want to get a rapport established with some of his new receiver weapons in the absence of Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs running game is still a question mark heading into the season. Take the over here.

