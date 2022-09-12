Breaking down NFL betting splits for Broncos vs. Seahawks on Week 1 MNF

The final game of the NFL season’s opening week will feature Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle as the Denver Broncos travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first edition of Monday Night Football. Stand-alone games generally will bring a ton of interest from the betting public, and here’s a look at what bettors are doing with their money ahead of this matchup.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Seahawks, Week 1 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Broncos are 7-point favorites, while 79% of the handle and 89% of bets are being placed on Denver to cover.

Is the public right? Yes. It is dangerous to side with the public with this much action going to one side, but there is too much to like about the Broncos in this spot. It obviously would have been great to get Denver as a 6.5-point favorite, but seven is still a strong bet. It sounds too simple, but I couldn’t imagine betting on Geno Smith to hang with Russell Wilson in this spot.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 43.5, while 62% of the handle and 52% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Once again, let’s go with the public, especially getting this total under the key number of 44. There is a good chance the Broncos open it up and put up a big number on a Seahawks defense that is expected to regress from what they were in 2021. Denver has a strong defensive unit, but Seattle should do enough to exceed this number.

Betting the moneyline: The Broncos are road favorites with moneyline odds at -325. Moneyline odds for the Seahawks are at +270, while 81% of the handle and 91% of bets are being placed on Denver to win.

Is the public right? Yes. You’re not going to get a ton of value by siding with the Broncos on the moneyline but as oddsmakers suggest, it would be quite the surprise if the Seahawks were able to pull off an upset victory in this spot.

