Best NFL player prop bets for Chargers vs. Chiefs for Week 2 Thursday Night Football

Week 2 of the NFL Season will begin on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of the AFC West. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Chargers vs. Chiefs: Best NFL player prop bets

Austin Ekeler over 4.5 receptions (-115)

Ekeler is usually one of the most targeted running backs in the NFL. The Chargers will be without veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen for this game, likely seeing two players having an uptick in targets. Tight end Gerald Everett, whose receptions prop isn’t available at the time of this writing, and Ekeler. He caught all four of his targets last week, so should be able to bring in at least five receptions on Thursday.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire over 66.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

Edwards-Helaire was written off during the preseason, mainly by me. He decided to do something about it and had a great start to his season totaling 74 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Edwards-Helaire had seven carries and only three targets, but the Chiefs were up the entirety of the game. CEH should be able to tally at least 67 yards in this game.

Patrick Mahomes over 301.5 passing yards (-115)

Mahomes did Mahomes things in Week 1. He was 30 of 39 passing for 360 yards and five touchdowns. He had shovel passes that were borderline underhanded, looking like a video game character. Mahomes faces an arguably tougher defense this week, but it is a short week for them. The Los Angeles defense gave up 295 passing yards to Derek Carr a week ago so Mahomes should eclipse this line.

