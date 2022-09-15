Full list of Week 2 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back for Week 2 and we open with a streaming-only Thursday Night Football. Amazon won the right to air TNF and it will be airing primarily on Prime. Viewers in the Chiefs and Chargers markets will get the game on local TV, but otherwise it’s an Internet only game.

As we head into Week 2, we’re back with our confidence picks. We pick each game’s winner and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, we were 8-7-1 with picks, although that Colts-Texans tie should probably just count as a loss. For the week, I was 0-4-1 for my high confidence picks, 5-0 for medium, 3-1 for low, and 0-2 for no. It was a brutal week of upsets with the 49ers, Bengals, Titans, and Broncos all getting upset.

On to the Week 2 picks!

High confidence

Rams over Falcons

Bengals over Cowboys

Broncos over Texans

Packers over Bears

Bills over Titans

Medium confidence

Chiefs over Chargers

Commanders over Lions***`

Bucs over Saints

Colts over Jaguars

Ravens over Dolphins

Cardinals over Raiders***

Low confidence

Browns over Jets

49ers over Seahawks

Eagles over Vikings

No confidence

Giants over Panthers

Patriots over Steelers

