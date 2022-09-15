NFL Survivor pool, Week 2: Strategy and safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is headed into Week 2, and if you remain alive in your Survivor pool, you’re sitting rather pretty already. Normally it takes a few weeks for some wild results to eliminate a large chunk of users. The 2022 season decided to get that craziness out of the way early.

The most popular pick in a lot of leagues Ravens over the Jets, which worked out well for plenty of people. However, four of the most popular picks last week were the Colts over the Texans, the Titans over the Giants, the 49ers over the Bears, and the Broncos over the Seahawks. Notably, all four were road games with a road favorite and all four ended in disastrous fashion for the favorite. The Colts and Texans tied, while the other three all lost. Some leagues allow ties to count as wins, but most generally do not.

If you’re in a single-elimination survivor pool, it’s been a fun one week. If you’re in a double elimination pool, welcome back for more! I am in a few different pools. I took the Colts in a double elimination pool, and the Bengals and Broncos in a pair of single elimination pools. It was a disastrous week for me, but at least I have one entry alive in the double elimination pool.

As we head into Week 2, DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Safest picks

Bills over Titans

Packers over Bears

The Bills looked great and the Titans looked awful. I could see Tennessee hanging around and making this interesting, but not enough to win. And more than likely Buffalo rolls them.

I realize the Bears won and the Packers lost last week, but I jut don’t see lightning striking twice in this matchup. It’s at Lambeau and I think we see Aaron Rodgers & Co. tighten things up.

Best value picks

Broncos over Texans

Similar to Packers-Bears, I don’t think we see lightning striking twice in this one. You could save Denver for the Jets game, but this is a worthwhile play.

Trap pick

49ers over Seahawks

I think the 49ers win this one at home, but the Seahawks are looking like a spry underdog after their stunner over the Broncos. Of all the notable upsets, this is one where I see the Week 1 winner continuing strong form.