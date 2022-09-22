Breaking down NFL betting splits for Steelers vs. Browns in Week 3 Thursday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season will get started when the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, September 22. Stand-alone games will almost always receive more betting action than usual especially in the NFL, so tons of bets have been placed on this matchup. Here’s a look at what the public has been doing with its money ahead of game time.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Browns, Week 3 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Browns are 4-point favorites. 63% of the handle and 67% of bets are being placed on the Steelers to cover.

Is the public right? Yes, the Steelers have quite a bit of value with a 4-point head start in this spot. This feels like an overreaction to Pittsburgh’s poor start to the season, and there shouldn’t be a significant home-field advantage with how close these teams are geographically. The Steelers should be the bet with anything more than a field goal.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 38. 57% of the handle and 47% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? It feels dangerous taking an under with this low of a total, but it will be worth it when there is more money in your betting account late on Thursday night. Jacoby Brissett vs. Mitch Trubisky does not sound like a ton of points, and both defenses should have plenty of success in this spot.

Betting the moneyline: The Browns are home favorites with moneyline odds at -190. Moneyline odds for the Steelers are at +160. 61% of the handle and 63% of bets are being placed on the Steelers to win.

Is the public right? If I’m making a moneyline bet, I’ll side with the public and take the Steelers to pick up a slight upset victory. With the low total, points will be hard to come by and it feels like this should be more of a 50/50 situation. Side with the dogs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.