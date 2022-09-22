 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of Week 3 straight-up picks with confidence levels

We make picks for all 16 NFL games with levels of confidence ahead of Week 3.

By David Fucillo
Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers signals against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

We’re back for another round of straight-up picks. The biggest piece of relevant news is Justin Herbert’s status. He injured his ribs last week on Thursday Night Football and he was limited in practice to open this week. The Chargers are the obvious choice if Herbert plays, but we’ll need to see how he progresses in practice this week.

As always, we pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, I was 11-5 overall with breakdowns of 4-1 high, 3-2 medium, 2-1 low, and 2-1 no.

High confidence

Chargers over Jaguars

Medium confidence

Chiefs over Colts
Bills over Dolphins
Vikings over Lions
Bengals over Jets
49ers over Broncos

Low confidence

Browns over Steelers
Bears over Texans
Ravens over Patriots
Saints over Panthers
Cardinals over Rams***
Bucs over Packers
Cowboys over Giants***

No confidence

Raiders over Titans
Commanders over Eagles***
Falcons over Seahawks***

