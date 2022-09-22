Full list of Week 3 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back for Week 2 and we open with the Steelers and Browns squaring off in a rivalry matchup in Cleveland on Thursday Night Football. The week closes with the Giants hosting the Cowboys on Monday Night Football with the unexpectedly 2-0 Giants favored for the first time in this rivalry since 2018.

We’re back for another round of straight-up picks. The biggest piece of relevant news is Justin Herbert’s status. He injured his ribs last week on Thursday Night Football and he was limited in practice to open this week. The Chargers are the obvious choice if Herbert plays, but we’ll need to see how he progresses in practice this week.

As always, we pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, I was 11-5 overall with breakdowns of 4-1 high, 3-2 medium, 2-1 low, and 2-1 no.

High confidence

Chargers over Jaguars

Medium confidence

Chiefs over Colts

Bills over Dolphins

Vikings over Lions

Bengals over Jets

49ers over Broncos

Low confidence

Browns over Steelers

Bears over Texans

Ravens over Patriots

Saints over Panthers

Cardinals over Rams***

Bucs over Packers

Cowboys over Giants***

No confidence

Raiders over Titans

Commanders over Eagles***

Falcons over Seahawks***