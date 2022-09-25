Breaking down NFL betting splits for 49ers vs. Broncos on Week 3 Sunday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, September 25. The Sunday slate wraps up with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Denver Broncos for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Broncos, Week 2 betting splits

Betting the spread: The 49ers are 1.5- favorites. 76% of the handle and 73% of bets are being placed on the 49ers to cover.

Is the public right? The quarterback situation in this game is intriguing. The 49ers lost Trey Lance to a season-ending injury, which means Jimmy Garoppolo is back under center. New Broncos QB Russell Wilson hasn't exactly gelled with his new team. Even on the road, San Francisco is favored in this game, and I think we see a flash of the team that went to the NFC Championship game last year, and the public has it correct.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 44.5. 54% of the handle and 62% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? The combined scores of these teams' games so far have been low. Neither offense is booming, and this could be a defensive struggle. With Jimmy G back under center and injuries on both sides of the ball, the under feels destined.

Betting the moneyline: The 49ers are road favorites with moneyline odds at -120. Moneyline odds for the Broncos are at +100. 52% of the handle and 56% of bets are being placed on the 49ers to win.

Is the public right? This game projects as a low-scoring matchup. The versatility of the 49ers' offense is their asset, and they are known for controlling the pace of the game. The Broncos narrowly escaped a loss to the Houston Texans last week, and I think San Francisco takes the win this week.

