Breaking down NFL betting splits for Cowboys vs. Giants on Week 4 Monday Night Football

The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football to close out Week 3. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN in a huge divisional showdown. The Giants are 2-0 and looking to reach the 3-0 mark for the first time since 2009. The Cowboys are 1-1 and look to hang around the divisional race until Dak Prescott returns from his hand surgery.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Giants, Week 3 MNF betting splits

Betting the spread: The Giants are one-point favorites. 57% of the handle and 57% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to cover.

Is the public right? Cooper Rush impressed in his second career start in place of Dak Prescott. It’s not surprising the betting public is backing Dallas, but I’m inclined to stick with Brian Daboll’s surging Giants. This should be a low-scoring matchup, but I think Saquon Barkley in particular can make the necessary plays to help New York get over the hump for a third straight win.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 39. 61% of the handle and 62% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Neither offense is particularly good. Rush impressed in his debut, but I don’t think we see a big outing this weekend. And while Daniel Jones presents some danger with his legs, he’s not going to be overly impressive either. 39 is a particularly low number, but a 20-16 type of game seems very well within range.

Betting the moneyline: The Giants are home favorites with moneyline odds at -115. Moneyline odds for the Cowboys are at -105. 69% of the handle and 57% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to win.

Is the public right? I get why people are backing the Cowboys, but given I like the Giants to cover -1, I’ll stick with them getting the outright win as well.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.