Best NFL player prop bets for Dolphins vs. Bengals for Week 4 Thursday Night Football

Week 4 of the NFL season begins with the undefeated Miami Dolphins traveling to Paycor Stadium to take on the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins (3-0) are the only undefeated team in the NFL and pulled a 21-19 home upset over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The Bengals (1-2) earned their first win of the season, beating the New York Jets, 27-12.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Bengals: Best NFL player prop bets

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, Over 24.5 longest reception (-110)

I’m ready for Chase to have a game, like nine receptions for 215 yards and a couple of touchdowns. It just feels like he’s going to have a breakout game on the national stage against the team with the best record in the league. This is Chase’s first game against the Dolphins secondary and I’m not confident that Xavien Howard can cover Chase by himself. It will be interesting to see how much the Dolphins roll over coverage to Chase’s side after Joe Burrow showed last week that he will take advantage when teams leave Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in single coverage.

Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds, Over 32.5 yards rushing (-120)

Edmonds has been getting the shorter end of the Dolphins running back timeshare, but I like him to get about 10-12 carries this week. The injury to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa makes the running game much more important. Edmonds feels like a good bet to get close to 50 yards rushing.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon, Under 15.5 longest rush (-115)

Mixon only has one run over 10 yards this season, a 31-yard scamper in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the rest of that game Mixon had 26 carries for just 51 yards. There’s a problem with the Bengals running game right now and it could open the door for Samaje Perine to get more opportunities.