Full list of Week 4 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL kicks off Week 4 Thursday night with Dolphins-Bengals and features a loaded card throughout the weekend. Dolphins-Bengals is a potential playoff preview, and then we still get Chiefs-Bucs, Rams-49ers, and an unexpectedly intriguing Jaguars-Eagles game. Add in an early Sunday London game and it will be a busy weekend of football.

As we get ready for the slate, it’s time for Week 4 picks with confidence levels. Each week, I pick the winner of every game on the slate and then slot the picks based on how confidence I am in my pick. I use high, medium, low, and no designations and then mark DraftKings Sportsbook betting upsets with three asterisks (***).

Looking back at last week’s picks, I was 7-9 overall and 0-1 for my high confidence pick, 2-3 for medium, 4-3 for low, and 1-2 for no confidence picks. Here are my full picks for Week 4.

High confidence

Chargers over Texans

Packers over Patriots

Medium confidence

Vikings over Saints

Eagles over Jaguars

Lions over Seahawks

Colts over Titans

Chiefs over Bucs

49ers over Rams

Low confidence

Bengals over Dolphins

Ravens over Bills***

Browns over Falcons

Cardinals over Panthers***

Raiders over Broncos

No confidence

Bears over Giants***

Commanders over Cowboys***

Jets over Steelers***