Full list of Week 4 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL kicks off Week 4 Thursday night with Dolphins-Bengals and features a loaded card throughout the weekend. Dolphins-Bengals is a potential playoff preview, and then we still get Chiefs-Bucs, Rams-49ers, and an unexpectedly intriguing Jaguars-Eagles game. Add in an early Sunday London game and it will be a busy weekend of football.
As we get ready for the slate, it’s time for Week 4 picks with confidence levels. Each week, I pick the winner of every game on the slate and then slot the picks based on how confidence I am in my pick. I use high, medium, low, and no designations and then mark DraftKings Sportsbook betting upsets with three asterisks (***).
Looking back at last week’s picks, I was 7-9 overall and 0-1 for my high confidence pick, 2-3 for medium, 4-3 for low, and 1-2 for no confidence picks. Here are my full picks for Week 4.
High confidence
Chargers over Texans
Packers over Patriots
Medium confidence
Vikings over Saints
Eagles over Jaguars
Lions over Seahawks
Colts over Titans
Chiefs over Bucs
49ers over Rams
Low confidence
Bengals over Dolphins
Ravens over Bills***
Browns over Falcons
Cardinals over Panthers***
Raiders over Broncos
No confidence
Bears over Giants***
Commanders over Cowboys***
Jets over Steelers***