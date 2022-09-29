Dolphins vs. Bengals: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins (3-0) and Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) enter Week 4 headed in the opposite direction. Led by Tua Tugovailoa, the Dolphins are flying high right now, coming off a huge win against the Buffalo Bills. The Bengals don’t look like a team that just played in a Super Bowl, and a win on Thursday night would put them in a real uncomfortable position.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Dolphins vs. Bengals in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Bengals odds

Spread: Dolphins +4

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Dolphins +165 Bengals -195

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Dolphins +4

The Dolphins are much improved and playing like one of the best teams in the NFL. Now that he has Hill and Waddle, Tugovailoa looks like he did when he was at his best at Alabama. Last week, the duo combined for six catches and 135 yards. Tagovailoa injured his back and ankle last week, but is expected to start on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Bengals are at home and started to look alive in a win against the New York Jets last week. The Bengals win, but the Dolphins will cover.

Over/under: 47

This will be the best offense the Bengals defense have faced all season, so it will receive a big test against the Dolphins who are averaging 27 points per game. The Bengals’ offense is averaging around 21 points per game. Take the over here with two potent offenses that can score in a flash.

Player prop: Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown +105

Chase scored last week, but his yardage has been down the past two games, having games with 54 and 29 yards receiving, respectively. Expect Burrow to try and establish a rhythm with him early. The targets will be there for him, so he will have an increased chance of scoring a touchdown. Also, he will try and prove that he’s the best receiver on the field.