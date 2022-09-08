Full list of Week 1 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The 2022 NFL season is upon us as the Super Bowl champion Rams host the Bills on Thursday’s “Sunday Night Football” contest. It’s always odd how they refer to the Thursday opener as an SNF game given the NBC broadcast, but it’s not worth thinking too hard about.

The start of the season means we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 1 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. We’re a little light on outright upsets this week, so we’ll see how ugly my picks get.

High confidence

Colts over Texans

49ers over Bears

Bengals over Steelers

Titans over Giants

Broncos over Seahawks

Medium confidence

Ravens over Jets

Eagles over Lions

Commanders over Jaguars

Chargers over Raiders

Chiefs over Cardinals

Bucs over Cowboys

Low confidence

Bills over Rams

Panthers over Browns

Dolphins over Patriots

Vikings over Packers***

No confidence

Falcons over Saints***

