Best NFL player prop bets for Steelers vs. Ravens for Week 17 Sunday Night Football

Due to some flex-ing of the NFL schedule, Week 17’s Sunday Night Football game will now feature the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC. The Ravens have locked down a playoff appearance, while the Steelers are still in contention for the final Wild Card spot.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Ravens: Best NFL player prop bets

Kenny Pickett, over 193.5 passing yards (-115)

Pickett got knocked out of these teams’ first game this season with a concussion. Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky ended up passing for 276 yards. Last week, Pickett threw for 244 yards in a high-wind, frigid environment, so he should be able to hit the over this week with the Ravens allowing the eighth-most passing yards per game.

Mark Andrews over 3.5 receptions (-145)

We have seen Andrews’ workload diminish with Huntley under center, but this is still a low reception total for him. When these teams matched up earlier this season, Andrews was targeted six times but only came down with two of them. While he has had fewer than four receptions in three straight games, he has had at least five targets in all of them. I expect Andrews and Huntley to be on the same page in this game, thus hitting the over for this line.

Najee Harris, under 57.5 rushing yards (-130)

This line isn’t very high, so I can understand the hesitation. The last time Harris played the Ravens, he tallied only 33 rushing yards. Throw in that Baltimore is allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game in the league, and you can see why I’m taking the under.