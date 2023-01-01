Breaking down NFL betting splits for Steelers vs. Ravens on Week 17 Sunday Night Football

The Sunday Night Football matchup for Week 17 tonight will feature an AFC North matchup as the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) hit the road to battle the Baltimore Ravens (10-5).

Baltimore has already clinched a spot in the playoffs and is still alive for the division title. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is still trying to keep its slim postseason hopes alive. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury, paving the way for backup Tyler Huntley to once again get the start.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 17 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Ravens are -1.5 favorites. 58% of the handle and 53% of bets are being placed on the Steelers to cover.

Is the public right? Yes. The Ravens are 3-1 since Jackson went down midway through their Week 13 matchup against the Broncos and every one of their games have been tight, ugly affairs. Considering how the Steelers have been playing as of late, expect this one to be another tight affair where the margins between the two teams will be razor thin.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 35. 59% of the handle is on the under and 56% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Follow the money here these are two under-friendly teams and Baltimore unders have cashed in 11 of its 15 games. Given that this is a divisional matchup of teams who are familiar with each other, expect a low-scoring clash.

Betting the moneyline: The Ravens are home favorites with moneyline odds at -125. Moneyline odds for the Steelers are at +105. 63% of the handle and 54% of bets are being placed on the Steelers to win.

Is the public right? No, but I understand where they’re coming from. The Steelers have been on an unexpected surge by winning four of its last five and it’s tough to bet against Mike Tomlin in these situations. However, the Ravens are no pushovers even without the services of Jackson and they’ll have an advantage being at home on prime time. That could be enough to give them an edge in a one-point game.