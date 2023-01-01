Cardinals vs. Falcons: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals will hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 1 while airing on FOX. Both teams are looking to finish the last few weeks of the season on a high note despite already being eliminated from the playoffs. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cardinals-Falcons in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Falcons odds

Spread: Falcons -5.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Falcons -250, Cardinals +210

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Falcons -5.5

The Cardinals are down another QB with Colt McCoy being ruled out. David Blough will be under center for Arizona for the first time this season. The Falcons aren’t really playing for anything but have exciting young talent on the offense in RB Tyler Allgeier and WR Drake London. Desmond Ridder is also in that group, so with that, you’d think the youngsters will go out and have some fun. The line has moved in favor of Atlanta over the course of the week for a reason.

Over/under: Under 41.5

With the Cardinals missing McCoy, it’s hard to expect much from their offense. Even if the Falcons have some talent on offense, it’s not like it’s been setting the world on fire the past few weeks. We could see a lot of bad offense in this game.

Player prop: Falcons WR Drake London over 58.5 receiving yards (-115)

Even though the Falcons have struggled on offense over the last month, London has been productive despite that. He has gone over 58.5 receiving yards in three straight games, hitting yardage totals of 95, 70, and 96. Better yet, he’s averaging almost 11 targets per contest over that span. Falcons QB Desmond Ridder looked better in his second career start against the Baltimore Ravens last week, and London is easily his favorite target.