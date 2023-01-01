Steelers vs. Ravens: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will hit the field on Sunday Night Football from Heinz Field with plenty on the line for both franchises. The Ravens are looking to catch the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North title, while the Steelers enter Sunday a game out of the final Wild Card spot. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Steelers-Ravens in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Ravens odds

Spread: Ravens -2.5

Point total: 35

Moneyline: Ravens -140, Steelers +120

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers +2.5

It would be great to see this number get to three before putting a bet down on Pittsburgh, but the Steelers are the more motivated team fighting for a potential playoff spot. Baltimore will likely be without Lamar Jackson again, and Pittsburgh’s run defense is good enough to limit the Ravens elite ground game. One of the Steelers’ biggest strength is in stopping the run where they rank fourth in opponent yards per rush attempt (4.0).

Over/under: Under 35

The Ravens have not scored or allowed more than 17 points in any of their last four games, while the Steelers scored or allowed 20 or more points once in that span. It’s hard to see where the offense will come from on either side, so let’s stick with the under despite the extremely low total.

Player prop: Kenny Pickett Under 0.5 passing TDs (+170)

Pickett appeared in 11 games this season and has five touchdown passes. Betting on him to not throw a TD is worth a wager especially if you can get it at this price with a high payout.