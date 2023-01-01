Bears vs. Lions: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears in an NFC North battle on Sunday, Jan. 1. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, MI is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET while airing on FOX. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bears-Lions in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Lions odds

Spread: Lions -6

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Lions -255, Bears +215

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bears +6

This feels like an inflated line, doesn’t it? The Lions have played much better in the second half of the season, but it’s still hard to believe that they should be a six-point favorite in this game. Detroit is still battling for a playoff spot, which may have something to do with the inflated line, but taking the divisional underdog here makes sense. The first meeting between these two sides (Nov. 13) finished with the Lions winning 31-30. We could have another tight shootout on our hands in Week 17.

Over/under: Over 52.5

The Lions are notorious for getting into high-scoring games, especially at home. The Bears defense has unraveled in the second half of the season, allowing and average of 32.63 points per game over their last six contests. This should be a back-and-forth scorefest that sails over the listed 52 point over/under.

Player prop: Jared Goff over 267.5 pass yards (-115)

Goff has obliterated this prop in three of his last four games, hitting 340 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 330 yards vs. Minnesota Vikings, and 355 yards at the Carolina Panthers last week. On the other hand, the Bears gave up 315 passing yards to Mike White of the New York Jets and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles in two of their last four games. Goff has a great chance to flirt with 300+ yards in this likely high-scoring home game.