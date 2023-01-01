Jaguars vs. Texans: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Houston Texans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 1. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jaguars-Texans in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Texans odds

Spread: Jaguars -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Jaguars -170, Texans +145

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Texans +4

The Texans have been playing some good football recently. They took the Dallas Cowboys down to the wire before ultimately losing 27-23 in the final minutes of Week 14. Then, Houston took the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime, but lost 30-24. However, the Texans grabbed a 19-14 win at the Tennessee Titans last week. Taking divisional home underdogs tends to be a profitable strategy, and that’s the move in this Jaguars-Texans battle.

Over/under: Over 43

As mentioned in the previous paragraph, the Texans are playing much better, and most of that is due to the offense waking up. Jacksonville has found success on that side of the ball too, scoring more than 36 points in two of its last three games. Riding those recent trends, this game should hop over the 43 point total.

Player prop: Trevor Lawrence anytime touchdown (+350)

Note — Lawrence is questionable to play in this game. If he’s held out, this bet would be void.

Remember, passing touchdowns do not count for this prop. Due to that, Lawrence will have to score a rushing or receiving touchdown in order to cash this bet. There’s good news in that regard: Houston has allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns this season. On top of that, Lawrence has scored a rushing touchdown in two of Jacksonville’s last three games. As it turns out, those were the only two rushing scores over that span, and now Lawrence has a strong matchup to cross the goal-line with his feet.