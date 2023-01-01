Broncos vs. Chiefs: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Denver Broncos travel to Kansas City to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Heading into the season, many thought this could be a great, important matchup, but that's not the case. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chiefs-Broncos in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Chiefs -12.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Chiefs -720, Broncos +520

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -12.5

The last time these teams faced off a few weeks ago, it was a tight matchup which surprised many. The Chiefs are the much better team and that has shown this season. I think the Chiefs will come out hot in this one and win it handily. The Broncos offense has been atrocious and that showed last week against the Rams.

Over/under: Over 45

If the Broncos can score 10 points, we should see the over hit. I think the Chiefs offense will be at it's best this week. Last time these teams played, the game went way over this total and scored 62 combined points. The playoffs are coming up soon and this could be the last regular season game we see Patrick Mahomes this season. Look for this Chiefs offense to score 35+ points this week.

Player prop: Patrick Mahomes Over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+105)

This just feels like a big week for Patrick Mahomes. Last time these teams faced off, Mahomes threw for three touchdowns. He’s only gone over this total in one of his last five and is due. Broncos offense has been bad and should set up the Chiefs offense with good field position. Like I said above, this could be a good amount of Chiefs starter last regular season game for the season, so I would expect them to throw the ball a ton as they could have 2-3 weeks before the playoffs start.