 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dolphins vs. Patriots: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

We take a look at the best bets available for Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17 matchup available on DraftKings Sportsbook, including our favorite player prop.

By BenHall1
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores on a 60-yard touchdown reception in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins will take on the New England Patriots in a tough divisional rivalry. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gilette Stadium in Foxboro. The Patriots need this win as they’re currently on the outside looking in for the playoffs. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins-Patriots in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Patriots odds

Spread: Patriots -2.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Patriots -145, Dolphins +125

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Patriots -2.5

Without Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are in trouble. Tua has had his struggles, but still puts the team in a better situation than Teddy Bridgewater. The Dolphins are coming off a terrible performance against the Packers and things will only get tougher this week. This should be a defensive game and the Dolphins don't bode well if that’s the case.

Over/under: Under 41

Like I said above, I think this is a defensive game. The Patriots offense has been stagnant at times this season while the Dolphins are taking a big step back with Bridgewater at quarterback. This game will also be freezing which is not good for the Dolphins. Look for a low scoring Patriots win.

Player prop: Tyreek Hill Anytime Touchdown (+130)

I don’t expect the Dolphins to do a ton offensively, but Hill to score a touchdown at plus money is a steal. As he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, I would expect Bridgewater to target him a ton. The Dolphins will get creative with the play calling and I think he’ll find himself in the end zone for one of the Dolphins only touchdowns.

More From DraftKings Nation