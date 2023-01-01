Dolphins vs. Patriots: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins will take on the New England Patriots in a tough divisional rivalry. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gilette Stadium in Foxboro. The Patriots need this win as they’re currently on the outside looking in for the playoffs. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins-Patriots in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Patriots odds

Spread: Patriots -2.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Patriots -145, Dolphins +125

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Patriots -2.5

Without Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are in trouble. Tua has had his struggles, but still puts the team in a better situation than Teddy Bridgewater. The Dolphins are coming off a terrible performance against the Packers and things will only get tougher this week. This should be a defensive game and the Dolphins don't bode well if that’s the case.

Over/under: Under 41

Like I said above, I think this is a defensive game. The Patriots offense has been stagnant at times this season while the Dolphins are taking a big step back with Bridgewater at quarterback. This game will also be freezing which is not good for the Dolphins. Look for a low scoring Patriots win.

Player prop: Tyreek Hill Anytime Touchdown (+130)

I don’t expect the Dolphins to do a ton offensively, but Hill to score a touchdown at plus money is a steal. As he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, I would expect Bridgewater to target him a ton. The Dolphins will get creative with the play calling and I think he’ll find himself in the end zone for one of the Dolphins only touchdowns.