Colts vs. Giants: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to East Rutherford to take on the New York Giants. People thought these teams would be in opposite positions at this point in the season. The Colts are in play to have a top five pick with their struggles, while the Giants have a good shot at making the playoffs. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Colts-Giants in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Giants odds

Spread: Giants -5.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Giants -240, Colts +200

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants -5.5

The Colts already announced that Nick Foles would be starting against this week. In their last game, Foles looked lost and their offense did not look good. The Chargers were getting consistent pressure. I expect Giants defensive coordinator to blitz a ton and get to Foles all game.

Over/under: Under 39

The Giants aren't a big scoring team, while the Colts offense has looked terrible the past few weeks. This just seems like it'll be a 21-10 type of game. It honestly wouldn't surprise me if the Colts got shutout. The Giants need this game much more than the Colts, so I would expect their defense to come out strong.

Player prop: Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown (-135)

I don't think the Giants will have issues scoring. They will likely rely on their best player in this must win game. In the red zone, I expect him to be heavily involved. He has scored a touchdown in four of his last five games. This should be an easy bet and will likely be a first half cash.