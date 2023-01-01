Saints vs. Eagles: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Saints-Eagles in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Eagles -250, Saints +210

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -5.5

Regardless of who is playing quarterback, I expect the Eagles to win this game handily. The offense looked good with Gardner Minshew as he scored a ton of points against a decent Dallas Cowboys defense. I expect the Eagles to score 30+ points in the one and win by double digits.

Over/under: Over 42

This is a tough choice and I would stay away, however I think the over has a better chance of chasing than the under. The Eagles offense will not be the worry as they have produced points all season. The Saints offense has had struggle, but they should be able to score some against the Eagles defense. The Cowboys exposed the defense last week and

Player prop: Andy Dalton Over 198.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Dalton has sucked all season, and I think they should’ve made a move weeks ago to make Jameis Winston the starter again. However, the Eagles passing defense had major struggles last week and I expect the Saints to be playing from behind in this one. Dalton should get to 200 unless he gets benched which would’ve happened by now if they wanted to go in that direction.