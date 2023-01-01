Browns vs. Commanders: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns travel to face the Washington Commanders in Week 17 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 1 from FedEx Field. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Browns-Commanders in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Browns vs. Commanders odds

Spread: Commanders -2.5 (-105)

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Commanders -130, Browns +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Commanders -2.5

Unlike the Browns, who saw their postseason chances slip away long ago, the Commanders have something to play for in this contest. They should be motivated to snap a two-game losing skid heading into Sunday, and inserting Carson Wentz back into the lineup should give the offense a spark in the passing game. The Commanders are 3-3-1 against the spread at home, and with the Browns' offense inconsistent due to chemistry and some injuries, Washington should cover and get the win.

Over/under: Under 40.5

Cleveland’s offense, and notably the running game, has faltered in recent weeks. In the last three games, the Browns are averaging the second-fewest points per game (11.0) and it coincided with Deshaun Watson still working his way back into form, as well as running back Nick Chubb dealing with a foot injury. Two solid defenses should be at the forefront in this contest, and a slugfest should result in a low score hitting the under.

Player prop: Brian Robinson Jr. over 79.5 rushing yards (-115)

There is no longer any question as to who is leading the backfield in Week 17. With Antonio Gibson ruled out for Sunday’s contest, expect Robinson Jr. to get a healthy dose of carries after registering 22 rushing attempts last week. Granted, he was bottled up after facing the 49ers a week ago, but this week he faces a much easier opponent in the Browns and their 25th-ranked run defense (134.3 YPG allowed).