 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns vs. Commanders: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

We take a look at the best bets available for Browns vs. Commanders Week 17 matchup available on DraftKings Sportsbook, including our favorite player prop.

By pete.hernandez
LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 18: Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) rushes up field during the New York Giants game versus the Washington Commanders on December 18, 2022, at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns travel to face the Washington Commanders in Week 17 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 1 from FedEx Field. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Browns-Commanders in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Commanders odds

Spread: Commanders -2.5 (-105)
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Commanders -130, Browns +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Commanders -2.5

Unlike the Browns, who saw their postseason chances slip away long ago, the Commanders have something to play for in this contest. They should be motivated to snap a two-game losing skid heading into Sunday, and inserting Carson Wentz back into the lineup should give the offense a spark in the passing game. The Commanders are 3-3-1 against the spread at home, and with the Browns' offense inconsistent due to chemistry and some injuries, Washington should cover and get the win.

Over/under: Under 40.5

Cleveland’s offense, and notably the running game, has faltered in recent weeks. In the last three games, the Browns are averaging the second-fewest points per game (11.0) and it coincided with Deshaun Watson still working his way back into form, as well as running back Nick Chubb dealing with a foot injury. Two solid defenses should be at the forefront in this contest, and a slugfest should result in a low score hitting the under.

Player prop: Brian Robinson Jr. over 79.5 rushing yards (-115)

There is no longer any question as to who is leading the backfield in Week 17. With Antonio Gibson ruled out for Sunday’s contest, expect Robinson Jr. to get a healthy dose of carries after registering 22 rushing attempts last week. Granted, he was bottled up after facing the 49ers a week ago, but this week he faces a much easier opponent in the Browns and their 25th-ranked run defense (134.3 YPG allowed).

More From DraftKings Nation