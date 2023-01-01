49ers vs. Raiders: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 1 from Allegiant Stadium. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the 49ers-Raiders in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Raiders odds

Spread: 49ers -9 (-110)

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -450, Raiders +360

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -9

San Francisco is 10-5 against the spread this season while Las Vegas is respectively 7-8 on the year. The point spread understandably jumped upon the news that the Raiders were starting Jarrett Stidham in lieu of the benched Derek Carr, but don’t let that number startle you. The 49ers have the second-best average scoring margin (+9.7) in the NFL, and a rout may be in store given the uncertainty of the Raiders starting Stidham, who has just 61 pass attempts on his career resume.

Over/under: Over 42.5

When playing at home the Raiders’ over/under record sits at 4-1-1, likely a result of having the sixth-best scoring offense (28.3 PPG) when playing at Allegiant Stadium. But with an unproven quarterback under center this Sunday, it could be the case of the Raiders' defense being overwhelmed by the 49ers, which has the fourth-best scoring offense over the last three weeks (31.0 PPG). Las Vegas should have their hands full in keeping San Francisco out of the end zone, and a likely dominant win should result in the point total hitting over.

Player prop: George Kittle anytime TD scorer (-130)

The Raiders are among the defense that is most susceptible to opposing tight ends, and overall they are among the leakiest defenses against the pass. Las Vegas allows the sixth-most passing yards (244.3 YPG) and 20.9% of those yards have gone to tight ends. Kittle has thrived with Brock Purdy under center, as his target share has increased to 22.2% in the past three games. When in the red zone expect Kittle to be the beneficiary of at least one touchdown connection with Purdy in this contest.